Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Sells 47,204 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX opened at $132.35 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.97 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.