Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $1,965,500.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

