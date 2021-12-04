Insider Selling: SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $441,009.36 in Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

