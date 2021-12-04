Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $61,595.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00.

TRUP stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

