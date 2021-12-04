Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,138,830.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $1,138,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $277.99.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.