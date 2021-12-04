inSure (SURE) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One inSure coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About inSure

inSure is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

