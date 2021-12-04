Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $14.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.