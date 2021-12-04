Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 181,674 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $6.86 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

