Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $183,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 143,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

