Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,321,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

