Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

