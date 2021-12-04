InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

