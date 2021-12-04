Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.63. 2,485,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,126. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average is $331.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.