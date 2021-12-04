Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,830 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.