Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

