Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VLT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

