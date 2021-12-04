Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 983,608 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $667.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

