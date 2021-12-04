Invesco Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

