Invesco Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $24.32 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 810.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,466.67%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

