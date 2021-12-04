Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 14.45% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

