Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

