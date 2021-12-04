Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Lands’ End worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $690.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

