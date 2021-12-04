Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.1% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

