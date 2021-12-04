Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Cut by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,464 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 72,617 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

