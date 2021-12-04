Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $353.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.88 and a 52 week high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.