Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in November

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $126.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.