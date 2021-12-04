Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,964 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 446% compared to the typical daily volume of 726 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.25 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.