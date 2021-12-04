InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 18.2%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN)’s share price was up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 169,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 176,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

