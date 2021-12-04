Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

