IONChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,836.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $416,541.64 and $3,836.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00234396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

