IoTeX Market Cap Achieves $1.17 Billion (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $117.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00420136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

