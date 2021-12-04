IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.22 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $115.47 million and $22.22 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,050,692,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,573,041 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

