iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

