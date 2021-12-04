iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,850 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $154.35 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $159.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.