iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

