iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

