iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.71. Approximately 746,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 542,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.