iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 43.5% in November

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,869,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the period.

