iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

