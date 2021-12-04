iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 589,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

