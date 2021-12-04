iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 22,996 shares.The stock last traded at $58.01 and had previously closed at $57.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

