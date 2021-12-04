iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

