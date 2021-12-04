ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) versus Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Critical Review

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ITOCHU pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Carso pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITOCHU is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.65% 16.84% 5.77% Grupo Carso 7.34% 8.26% 4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Grupo Carso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.49 $3.63 billion $8.13 7.39 Grupo Carso $4.44 billion 1.59 $270.94 million $0.35 17.86

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Carso. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ITOCHU and Grupo Carso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ITOCHU beats Grupo Carso on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants and infrastructure works in general; and oil and geothermic well drilling, and drilling services. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, office buildings, and housings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

