Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

