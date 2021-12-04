Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi Sells 7,401 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000.

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

