Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Up 1.4%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 13,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

