Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.