Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVGS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $538.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 2.30. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

