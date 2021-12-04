Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Worley in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Worley stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

