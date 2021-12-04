JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.30). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 8,220,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,129. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

